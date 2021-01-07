AVON PARK — W. L. Wilson II, 41, of Sebring, was arrested Dec. 31 after strangling and assaulting a woman in her home over the course of several hours.
The victim told deputies that she and Wilson had a verbal argument around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28. Wilson left and attempted to contact the victim via Facebook but the victim told Wilson she was "done" and went to bed. Wilson arrived back at the residence at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, and entered the home. Wilson woke the victim by punching her in the face multiple times while she slept. The victim reported that Wilson struck her 10-15 times over the course of two hours then took off his shoe and hit her once in the face. Wilson told the victim to unlock her phone at which point Wilson went through her phone, according to reports.
Wilson instructed the victim to go into the kitchen where he grabbed at her pants causing them to tear. Wilson and the victim then returned to the bedroom and Wilson pushed the victim facedown on the bed and began to choke her with both hands for 6-10 seconds. During the physical altercation, Wilson held down the victim's arms and began biting several of her fingertips. The victim told deputies that Wilson was very emotional and yelling the entire time and would sometimes switch to being very nice and helping her with her injuries. After the victim fell asleep Wilson left the residence but returned at noon, unable to gain entry to the home and the victim would not allow him entry. The victim then called 911, reports said.
Wilson was arrested Thursday, Dec. 31, and charged with felony battery by strangulation and misdemeanor battery. Wilson was taken to the Highlands County Jail on a $6,000 bond.