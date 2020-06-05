LAKE PLACID — James Paul Wilson Jr., 49, of Lake Placid, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit on Tuesday on charges of possession of child pornography, lewd and lascivious behavior on a minor and sexual assault.
An investigation that began in December 2019, deputies discovered that Wilson had been touching the victim since the victim was 11 years old. He began having sex with the victim two years later, according to reports.
Deputies found nude images of the victim on Wilson’s phone. The victim told deputies that Wilson would give her his phone and have her take nude images of herself with his phone. Deputies recovered 68 images of the victim from Wilson’s phone. During an interview, the victim told deputies that Wilson liked it when she wore her swimsuit and the images of her wearing it were his favorite, reports said.
The victim recounted eight specific instances of sexual intercourse with Wilson but that “she was raped by the suspect an estimated 20 times a month from the time she was 13 years old,” reports said.
According to reports, Wilson would give the victim Adderall because “it increased her sex drive.”
Deputies were advised that Wilson never wore a condom during intercourse and that the victim had been on birth control for about one year. Wilson told the victim that if she missed her period she should tell him because he had a pill to make sure she wasn’t pregnant, reports said.
Wilson was arrested and charged with 68 felony counts of possession of child pornography, eight felony charges of sexual assault by custodian on victim 12-18 years of age and one felony count of lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim 12 years old or older but younger than 16. If convicted on all charges, Wilson faces the rest of his life in prison. He is in the Highlands County Jail on $561,000 bond.