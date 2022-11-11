Tropical Weather

Part of Anglin’s Fishing Pier is shown after it collapsed into the ocean after Hurricane Nicole arrived, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla. Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach, Fla. It’s such a sprawling storm that it has covered nearly the entire peninsula while reaching into Georgia and South Carolina.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean Thursday and threatened a row of high rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away seawalls and other remaining protections only weeks ago.

“Multiple coastal homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and several other properties are at imminent risk,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a social media message. In the Daytona Beach area, most bridges to the beachside have been closed to all but essential personnel and a curfew was put into effect, he said.

