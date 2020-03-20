Over the years that I have had the privilege of writing this column, I have heard from many in our community about how they reacted to my weekly column. There is a common thread of aviation and aerospace interest in many of us, regardless of the level of involvement. For us older folks, we remember the drama of Sputnik and the evolving space race. History has had many benchmarks of aviation innovation and examples of aviation in world conflicts. Our nation’s involvement in World War II was a reaction to an aerial attack on Pearl Harbor. Today we see advances in rocket technology as rocket boosters are returning autonomously back to earth after launching spacecraft.
I appreciate the comments of the readers, and every week I try to share something that is interesting and has some value. I have developed some friendships with readers over the years, exchanging emails about aviation topics and exploring some of the column topics in more depth. These interactions mean a great deal to me.
Recently a longtime reader and friend asked for my help in getting a replacement for her pilot’s license. It is not a complicated process, one of which I did some years ago. You go to the FAA.gov website and scroll down to the section for Airman Certificate replacement. An online application or mail-in option of entering key personal information and $2 will have a replacement pilot’s license on the way to you.
I then found out from a mutual friend that my reader had returned home with stage-4 cancer and hospice care. She knew her flight on earth was coming to an end and she wanted to have her pilot’s license in hand so others in her family would know that she was once a pilot. Many in her family did not know of her past. We did not have much time.
I called the FAA, and I did not expect much help in getting a replacement in time. I was surprised by the reaction as I explained the situation to the FAA representative. We knew the standard process would not work, even with some expedited effort, but we explored some alternatives to get the job done. I called the family to get some additional information to get our alternative actions going and found my friend passed away in the early morning hours of the day of my call. With a heavy heart I forwarded the information to FAA and I hoped something would be done before the funeral.
I don’t believe pilots are more special than any other person. Pilots share a unique bond that brings us all together regardless if you fly now or have flown in the past, or what you fly or how many hours you have in your logbook. We all remember our first flight, the solo, and the training either privately or in the military. These things are deeply etched in our minds. There is always something to chat about or a story to share. As I reflected upon my friend’s passing, the emails and online chats over the years came flooding back. I will miss seeing her unique email address pop up in my inbox and know there was something of interest to share or a comment on the last column topic.
The wingspan of aviation is more than the measurement of the distance between one wingtip to another; it is the wide expanse of so many who are involved and interested in aviation and aerospace. God speed Cindy, my friend and fellow pilot. If there is an email system up there in Heaven, send me an email and let me know how things are up there at that high altitude.
