SEBRING — The lights are up, the spirit’s bright and Sun ‘N Lake’s judges have chosen a contest winner.
The home at 3229 Sunrise Drive took first place this year, said Cheyenne Reeves, manager of Recreation for Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District.
The display, which includes peppermint archways at the end of the front walk and near a front window, as well as an inflatable snow globe on one corner of the property, was picked best by judges out of 12 total entries.
Reeves said that’s fewer entries than the district has seen in previous years, in part because the District no longer puts out a paper newsletter, and not all of their residents are online or on social media.
That said, she hopes to get the word out earlier next year to draw in a greater field of contestants. The annual event not only gives residents a chance to one-up each other in electric-lit holiday cheer, it also gives the community a chance to show off for people out viewing Christmas lights.
Second place went to 4117 Cortez Blvd. and its menagerie of inflatable characters, including its own snow globe. Third place went to 4022 Loretto Ave.
Both the first- and second-place homes also participated in the annual social media contest, too, although the third-place winner did not.
Each year, along with the judged lights contest, homeowners can opt to submit a nighttime photo of their display to Reeves for an online contest to see who gets the most “likes” and “hearts.”
The winner there was a completely different home at 5037 Sugar Bay St. with a multi-colored collection of flood lights and string lights decorating the walls, eaves, trees and bushes.
To see these sights, you need only visit “Sun ‘n Lake Improvement District” on Facebook and scroll down to download a map of the tour of homes this year.
If you prefer to input them into a GPS navigator, the homes are, in the order on the map, 5260 Columbus Blvd., 4548 Pebble Beach Drive, 4560 Myrtle Beach Drive, 4706 San Lorenzo Drive, 3229 Sunrise Drive, 2401 Sunrise Drive, 3424 Manor Drive, 5037 Sugar Bay St., 4117 Cortez Blvd., 4022 Loretto Ave., 6375 Orunda Drive and 3822 El Rado Ave.