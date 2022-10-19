Hurricane Ian Lottery

Water floods a damaged trailer park in Fort Myers, Fla., on Oct. 1, 2022, after Hurricane Ian passed by the area. Florida lottery officials on Monday, Oct. 17, said that a winning lottery ticket worth a share of a $494 million Mega Millions jackpot was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers.

 STEVE HELBER/AP PHOTO, FILE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A winning lottery ticket worth a share of a $494 million Mega Millions jackpot was purchased in a southwest Florida city hammered by Hurricane Ian late last month.

Florida lottery officials on Monday said one of the two winning tickets was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers. The other winning ticket was bought in California.

Recommended for you