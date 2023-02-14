This Tuesday, Royal Brown III, president of the Winter Haven 9-12 Project, and the group’s activity director, Glynnda White, will make a stop at the Highlands Tea Party. They are a married couple who are both Army veterans, conservative grassroots activists and Heritage Sentinels.
Like the Highlands Tea Party, the Winter Haven 9-12 Project is a group designed to educate, inform and discuss the issues of the day.
They describe themselves as “a group of patriots with conservative values condemn the corruption and overspending in all areas of state and federal government.” Their stated mission is to reverse America’s trend toward socialism and to return the Republic to Constitutional Law.
Their goal is to expose corrupt, self-serving politicians and find statesmen of high moral values; and use that knowledge to restore and preserve the Republic.
Like the Highlands Tea Party, the Winter Haven Project 9-12 crosses political boundaries and “politics as usual” to get to the root of the political problems and look for solutions.
The 9-12 designation comes from the day after 9-11, when the Twin Towers were felled in New York City and the Pentagon was attacked in an apparent coordinated effort.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Walmart). The doors open at 5 p.m.; the meeting commences at 6 p.m.