Brown and White

Royal Brown III and Glynnda White will be the featured speakers Tuesday evening at the Highlands Tea Party meeting.

 COURTESY PHOTO

This Tuesday, Royal Brown III, president of the Winter Haven 9-12 Project, and the group’s activity director, Glynnda White, will make a stop at the Highlands Tea Party. They are a married couple who are both Army veterans, conservative grassroots activists and Heritage Sentinels.

Like the Highlands Tea Party, the Winter Haven 9-12 Project is a group designed to educate, inform and discuss the issues of the day.

