BARTOW — A Winter Haven couple was indicted by a Polk County grand jury on Aug. 31 for: first degree murder, aggravated child abuse by aggravated battery, aggravated manslaughter of a child, tampering in felony life capital proceeding, child abuse, and cause minor to become delinquent/dependent/needy.

The indictment is a result of an extensive investigation into the April 22nd drowning death of a 6-year-old boy who was in their care.

