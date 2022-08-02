WINTER HAVEN — On Sunday, July 31, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 21-year-old Kyle Raemisch of Winter Haven after he fatally shot his father in their shared home and then called 911 to report it. He has been booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with first degree murder, a capital felony.

According to PCSO, the victim has been identified as Christopher Raemisch, 52. It is their understanding that no one lived in the home other than father and son.

