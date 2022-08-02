WINTER HAVEN — On Sunday, July 31, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 21-year-old Kyle Raemisch of Winter Haven after he fatally shot his father in their shared home and then called 911 to report it. He has been booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with first degree murder, a capital felony.
According to PCSO, the victim has been identified as Christopher Raemisch, 52. It is their understanding that no one lived in the home other than father and son.
Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, PCSO received two 911 calls about the incident: one call from a neighbor to report that the suspect was shooting a gun in the garage. While that caller was on the line with the dispatcher, he reported seeing the victim deceased in the garage. The second call came from the suspect, stating he had shot the victim and that the victim was dead.
PCSO released the following excerpts from Raemisch’s affidavit, and they are self-explanatory:
“Upon arriving on scene, Deputies located the suspect, Kyle Raemisch, and detained him. Multiple Deputies entered the residence through the open garage door and observed the victim lying on the garage floor, obviously deceased. Law enforcement conducted a safety sweep of the residence to ensure no other victims were present. Located on a shelf directly across from the inside garage door was a black, Sig Sauer a (9MM) semi-automatic handgun.
“Located on the floor of the garage were 14 spent shell casings. Located in the foyer directly in front of the garage door was 1 spent shell casing. In total, fifteen (15) spent shell casings were located at the scene. Located on the garage floor, the decedent was lying on his side with apparent gunshot wounds throughout his body. On the south end of the garage were two (2) apparent bullet holes to a garage door. Next to the door was a surfboard with apparent entry bullet holes. Both the door and the surfboard were directly behind the decedent’s body.
“Prior to Law Enforcement arriving, suspect Kyle Raemisch contacted 911. The suspect stated to the 911 dispatcher he had shot the victim and was following instructions from the 911 dispatcher. When asked where the suspect shot the victim he stated ‘The head.’ When asked why he shot the victim, the suspect stated ‘Because of the money.’ The suspect stated he has been held hostage for far too long. When asked how many time he shot the victim the suspect stated ‘Too many times.’
“While on scene, I made contact with suspect Kyle Raemisch and read him his Miranda Rights from an agency issued Miranda card. While reading the suspect his rights, he quickly stated he wanted a lawyer.”