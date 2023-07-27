A Winter Haven woman died in a two-car crash on State Road 400 outside of Lakeland on Sunday morning.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 31-year-old Lakeland woman was traveling eastbound around 4:10 a.m. on SR-400 in the outside lane as the sedan she was in approached Galloway Road. Also traveling eastbound just ahead of the Lakeland motorist was a sedan driven by a 36-year-old Winter Haven woman.
Reports indicate the Lakeland motorist overtook and collided with the rear of the Winter Haven vehicle, which caused the second sedan to rotate and overturn onto the south shoulder of the highway. The Winter Haven driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and suffered fatal injuries. A passenger in the vehicle, a 44-year-old man from Mulberry, suffered minor injuries.
The first sedan, driven by the Lakeland woman, traveled post impact to a final rest along the south shoulder. She had no injuries as reported by officials.
FHP Troopers later arrested the Lakeland woman, Quarpaesha Raquel Prather, for DUI manslaughter.