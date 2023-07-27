Polk crash

A Winter Haven woman in this sedan died early Sunday morning in a two-car crash on State Road 400 in Polk County.

 COURTESY/FHP

A Winter Haven woman died in a two-car crash on State Road 400 outside of Lakeland on Sunday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 31-year-old Lakeland woman was traveling eastbound around 4:10 a.m. on SR-400 in the outside lane as the sedan she was in approached Galloway Road. Also traveling eastbound just ahead of the Lakeland motorist was a sedan driven by a 36-year-old Winter Haven woman.

Recommended for you