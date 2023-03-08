Highlands News-Sun correspondent Tom Meisenheimer wrote a great article a few weeks back in the Highlands News-Sun about local woodcarvers in Lake Placid and Sebring.
I’ve always been interested in woodcarving, and I plan to contact Bob Jasper, president of The Snyder Center for the Arts in Lake Placid to learn the art.
I recently met Joe Semler, a bass fisherman who shares my passion for fishing, when he offered to help me set up my Lowrance Depth Finder and Live Scope on my Ranger Z521L bass boat.
While we were on Lake Placid, he casually mentioned that he was a carpenter, a cabinetmaker by trade, and that he also did wood carvings.
We ended up going to lunch and he shared his brochure and passion for woodcarving with a chain saw.
Very different from the folks Tom wrote about, Joe uses a variety of small and large chainsaws to complete both large and small carvings. He not only does the carvings himself, but he teaches classes in his hometown in Minnesota.
I was amazed by the pictures in his brochure of bears, eagles, alligators, and fish that he’s carved over the years. They are spectacular.
He will even visit your property with whatever equipment is needed to work on an existing tree.
Not only does he do the carvings and teach classes, but his son Ben employs nine woodcarvers in his business, “I Saw It In Minnesota”. Even his grandsons have learned the art of woodcarving.
I was interested to see the chainsaws he uses to do the carvings and after lunch he opened his truck to show me the different models.
He can do onsite carvings, as well as custom carvings of just about anything. In fact, his brochure says, “You Dream It, We Carve It’.
Joe comes down to Florida every winter and will be here until May. If you are interested in a woodcarving, give him a call at 612-363-5842.