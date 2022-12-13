Sierra Storm

This image from a Caltrans traffic camera shows snow conditions on California SR-89 Snowman in Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. A stretch of California Highway 89 was closed due to heavy snow between Tahoe City and South Lake Tahoe, Cali., the highway patrol said. Interstate 80 between Reno and Sacramento remained open but chains were required on tires for most vehicles.

 CALTRANS via AP

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A winter storm that sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways in the Sierra Nevada will push across the United States and reach the Plains by mid-week, bringing significant rain and below-average temperatures.

Marc Chenard, meteorologist at the National Weather Service at the national center in College Park, Maryland, said “it will be a busy week while this system moves across the country.”

Recommended for you