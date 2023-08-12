EU Migration Shipwreck Identifying the Dead

Mohamed Diab, the father of 21-year-old Abdulrahman who was on the boat that sank off the coast of Greece, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his home in the Palestinian refugee camp of Shatila in Beirut, Lebanon, June 24.

 BILAL HUSSEIN/AP PHOTO

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Nearly two months after a dilapidated fishing trawler crammed with people heading from Libya to Italy sank in the central Mediterranean, killing hundreds, relatives are still frantically searching for their loved ones among the missing and the dead.

Many questions remain about Greek authorities’ response and exactly how and why the boat, carrying an estimated 500-750 people mostly from Pakistan, Syria and Egypt, capsized and sank in the early hours of June 14 in what became one of the deadliest migrant shipwrecks in the Mediterranean.

