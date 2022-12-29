Winter Weather New York

A shoe hangs onto a tree knocked over by wind on University at Buffalo South’s campus in Buffalo, N.Y., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. The wind was part of a blizzard that hit four Western New York counties.

 JOSEPH COOKE/THE BUFFALO NEWS via AP

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo was set to emerge from a deep freeze Wednesday, bringing some relief but also the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow from the area’s deadliest storm in decades.

Officials said more than 30 people so far have been reported to have died because of the blizzard that raged Friday and Saturday in western New York, an area prone to powerful winter storms. The historic Blizzard of 1977 killed as many as 29.

