The guest speaker at Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Highlands Tea Party will be Cristen Wohlgemuth of the Mountain State Legal Foundation.
The Highlands Tea Party meets each Tuesday at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Walmart). The doors open at 5 p.m.; the meeting will commence at 6 p.m.
Wohlgemuth will share MSLF’s efforts on behalf of individuals like Ellie Sullivan, a nurse in Seattle who objects to the state’s law limiting her to 10 rounds or less in her pistol. We represent her and agree that Washington’s law is unconstitutional—Ellie’s life shouldn’t depend on her ability to reload her firearm during the worst day of her life.
Wohlgemuth will also talk about MSLF’s growing legal efforts to protect freedom of speech for individuals like Emilee Carpenter, a photographer in New York who does not wish to photograph same-sex weddings because of her Christian faith. But under New York law, she must.
Wohlgemuth is a native Texan. She served as a policy advisor to Governor Rick Perry, focusing on natural resources issues. Later she was chief of staff to the Chairman of Appropriations in the Texas House of Representatives.
A graduate of Texas A&M, Wohlgemuth received her law degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law. Upon completing her degree, she served as the executive director for the Claremont Institute’s Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence, in California, where she worked to expand the center’s influence and impact on the Supreme Court of the United States and federal appellate courts.
Wohlgemuth joined Mountain States Legal Foundation as executive vice president and corporate operating officer in July 2017 and was promoted to president and corporate executive officer in March 2020.