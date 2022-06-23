SEBRING — Deputies found a woman at the Sebring Amtrak station on Saturday night, waiting to board a train, and arrested her on a charge of aggravated assault.
According to arrest reports, 55-year-old Linda Denise Holmes had allegedly grabbed a knife at 10:55 p.m. and, according to the report, threatened to stab another woman.
Deputies took her from the Amtrak station at 601 E. Center Ave. in Sebring, and booked her into the Highlands County Jail, just a few blocks away.
According to the report, the victim told deputies that she and Holmes were arguing earlier that night at a nearby house. During the argument, Holmes allegedly grabbed a knife and made the threat, coming within three to five feet of the victim.
Reports then said the victim stopped arguing and retreated to her bedroom in the house.
The report stated the victim allegedly refused to provide any kind of official statement when deputies arrived, and would not consent to deputies taking photographs.