MIAMI (AP) — A 30-year-old woman has died following a shooting that broke out between rival gang members during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Florida, sheriff’s officials said Tuesday.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was attending a party with her 6-year-old daughter Monday evening following the MLK Day parade in Fort Pierce, St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said during a news conference.

