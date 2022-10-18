SEBRING — A Port Charlotte woman died in a single vehicle traffic incident Sunday night on Sparta Road near Orday Road. FHP put out a press release stating the incident is still under investigation.

According to the report, a 43-year-old male driver and a 45-year-old male passenger, both of Wauchula, were in the front of a pickup truck traveling south on Sparta Road, west of Orday Road. In the rear left side was the 38-year-old Port Charlotte woman. For unspecified reasons, the woman climbed out the rear left window while the truck was in motion.

