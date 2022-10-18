SEBRING — A Port Charlotte woman died in a single vehicle traffic incident Sunday night on Sparta Road near Orday Road. FHP put out a press release stating the incident is still under investigation.
According to the report, a 43-year-old male driver and a 45-year-old male passenger, both of Wauchula, were in the front of a pickup truck traveling south on Sparta Road, west of Orday Road. In the rear left side was the 38-year-old Port Charlotte woman. For unspecified reasons, the woman climbed out the rear left window while the truck was in motion.
The woman hit the side of the pickup truck and fell onto Sparta Road. Despite being taken to a local hospital for treatment, she was pronounced dead.
Although the matter was still under investigation, Lt. Kenneth Watson said the woman was not thrown from the vehicle and he did not believe the incident was domestic in nature.
The report shows both men were wearing their seat belts and the woman was not. This incident marks the 27th fatality on Highlands County Roads this year, per the unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun. At this same time last year, there were 32 deaths.
The Florida Highway Patrol does not release the names of those involved in crashes or the makes and models of the vehicles involved. That information will be available only after the final report is signed off on. The process can take weeks to months.