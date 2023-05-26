An Avon Park woman is in Highlands County Jail on an attempted murder charge following a stabbing.
Elizabeth Limardo Torres, 32, faces that charge after a stabbing Wednesday morning on Memorial Drive in Avon Park. Highlands County sheriff’s deputies do not believe it was premeditated.
Arrest reports state that stabbing took place at or just before noon on Memorial Drive in the area of South Carolina Avenue. They answered a 911 call to find a 36-year-old woman who said that Torres had stabbed her, reports said.
Deputies called in Emergency Medical Services, who transported the victim to AdventHealth Sebring.
Deputies spoke with a witness, who said he was talking with the victim via mobile phone while she was walking along Memorial Drive toward South Carolina Avenue.
He heard arguing coming over the line, reports said, and jumped on a bicycle to head to her. When he arrived, he found the victim standing on the southbound shoulder/sidewalk, telling him another woman had stabbed her.
He called 911 — sheriff’s officials said his call came in at 12:12 p.m. — and when law enforcement and EMS arrived, reports state, he told them he had seen the defendant, whom he recognized from the neighborhood, though he didn’t know her name.
He described her to Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies, but the victim further identified her attacker while being treated at the AdventHealth Emergency Room, when she said, “Elizabeth cut me, and bit me,” reports said.
The victim also said her attacker had stolen her clothes — a sports bra and burgundy sweatpants — and was wearing those clothes during the attack.
The victim had to be flown to Tampa General Hospital, reports stated, with a clean cut to her upper left abdomen, just below her left breast, consistent with a sharp, fixed blade.
The victim also had a bite mark on her upper left shoulder, reports said.
Reports indicate that deputies did locate, identify and talk to Torres that day. She allegedly said she had been attacked by the victim and the victim’s cousin, whose name she did not know.
Reports state that Torres said the cousin, dressed all in black, had a gun. She also said the victim had beaten her with a shower rod while at a house in the 1100 block of Memorial Drive.
Arrest reports state deputies know the house to be abandoned. Allegedly, Torres said the victim owned the house, then said she could not confirm that.
Deputies said in reports that they did not find any fresh markings on Torres consistent with being beaten. She claimed not to have a knife on her, but reports state that deputies found a small red Milwaukee brand knife in her right front pocket.
Arrest reports allege that Torres changed her story several times, including not recalling if she had stabbed the victim or not, and saying that the victim possibly cut herself on broken tiles in the residence.
Deputies then arrested her and took her to the Highlands County Jail without incident. Sheriff’s officials said Thursday she was still in jail.