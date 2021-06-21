SEBRING — A Port St. Lucie woman found asleep in her car on Sunday, June 13 was arrested for possessing more than 44 grams of heroin, some methamphetamine and pain pills without a prescription.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, a sheriff’s deputy on Sunday morning found Judith Louise Prescott, 23, asleep in the driver’s seat of her car at a Murphy’s Express gas station in Avon Park.
The deputy knocked on the car window to get her attention, but because he got almost no response, he contacted emergency medical service personnel.
The woman was breathing but couldn’t bring herself to full wakefulness; EMS workers opened the door to attend to her. The deputy saw a baggie on her thigh that contained blue pills as well as a wallet on her right side. He searched the woman and the front seat and found a “brownish substance,” white powder, pills, and a glass pipe in the car’s center console. He also saw syringes on the driver’s side floor board.
The deputy read Prescott her rights and asked her if he could search the rest of the car. In the back seat, he found “boxed containers” as well as clear plastic containers, again containing a brown substance.
He identified the substances as heroin in the following weights: 9.3 grams, 9;9 grams, 9.6 grams, 6.1 grams, and 9.3 grams for a total of 44.2 grams, or slightly more than 1.5 ounces of heroin; 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, and two oxycodone pills.
The deputy also found a scale and baggies in the car.
He charged Prescott with trafficking of heroin above nine grams, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of prescription pills without a prescription.}
She was arrested and booked into the Highlands County Jail on June 13. She bonded out on June 17.