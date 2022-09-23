SEBRING – The women were shining like diamonds at the Highlands News-Sun 2022 Women in Business award night against the backdrop of the beautiful Circle Theatre on Tuesday evening, much like the diamond theme of the night. Businesswomen from the three municipalities represented the strength of their gender in just about every industry in the county.
The annual Women in Business awards event started in 2017. Tuesday’s celebration was the first to be held in person since the pandemic. The women seemed to enjoy themselves as they mingled with acquaintances and met new friends before the ceremony began.
The diamond theme was carried out in the décor and photo-ops set up for selfies and group shots. Door prizes from various businesses were given throughout the evening. The variety of gifts were as diverse as the women in attendance, from a stun gun to gift certificates and jewelry to cell phone charging packs.
Donated clothing was collected to benefit the Domestic Violence Shelter operated by Peace River.
The guests, some of whom had been recognized in previous Women in Business magazines, paid close attention to keynote speaker Brittiany Garrett. The nurse practitioner spoke about her rise from poverty, giving credit to her family’s support for giving her the strength to follow her dreams.
Cheryl Brown is no stranger to Women in Business as she was the recipient of the 2020 Lake Placid Businesswoman of the Year. Brown, a financial adviser with Edward Jones, spoke about many things, including her grandfather’s habit of rolling up money and hiding it around the house. Luckily, Brown’s clients have her expertise to help with financially planning for their future.
Julia Hitt’s career path is unique for women. She is the funeral director and owner of Fountain Funeral Home. Hitt confidently followed in her parents’ footsteps of the family-owned business. While Hitt stays busy with the funeral home, she also opened a second business, Hitt Nutrition, helps her husband with his construction business and just recently began building a farm. Hitt was the Avon Park Businesswoman of the Year in 2017.
Roseann Kiefer is president and owner of Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Inc. Kiefer was also the Sebring Businesswoman of the Year in 2020. She spoke Tuesday evening on the importance of great customer service, even in the midst of COVID.
During the pandemic, Kiefer and her staff figured out ways to help their customers with their hearing needs. Providing for her customers is enough to keep her busy. She recalled one of her father’s favorite quotes: “You can sleep when you’re dead.”
In addition to taking care of her customers, Kiefer also talked about the need to take care of staff members, all the way from making sure vacations are taken to keeping a bright and technically current work environment.
The Community Service Award was presented to Jane Breylinger whose servant’s heart beats to help the county’s marginalized people. Breylinger is the founder of Hands for Homeless. She can be found helping feed the homeless at Union Congregational Church where her husband Bill is the lead Pastor. She can also be found volunteering at Treasure Chest Thrift Store, which helps to fund Hands for Homeless.
Breylinger was moved to tears in her shock of winning the award.
“I’m honored to be given the Community Service Award for Highlands County,” Breylinger said. “I am overwhelmed.”
Breylinger told the Highlands News-Sun that there are so many women doing their part to help the needy and she was surprised to be chosen.
“It takes a community to support those in need. We help the homeless and hurting. That’s what we do,” she said.
The Avon Park Businesswoman of the Year was earned by Dana Sevigny of Salon Tazmania. The Avon Park High School graduate has been taking care of women for a quarter century. Sevigny bought her salon at the tender age of 22.
The Lake Placid Business Woman of the Year was Laurie Slade, owner of First Insurance of Lake Placid. Slade epitomizes the word perseverance, working her way up from assistant to owner. She recently moved her business to the old Lake Placid Town Hall at 311 W. Interlake Blvd.
The Sebring Woman in Business of the Year was Claudia Musselman. After the passing of her husband Gary, she continues to operate the family business, Musselman Appliance and TV.
“The Women in Business event was such a success,” said Amanda Young, Highlands News-Sun advertising director. “From the empowering speakers to the positive energy that filled the theatre, it was a night to remember for the Highlands News-Sun staff. Our guests enjoyed their evening to celebrate with other businesswomen from the community and are excited to attend next year. I appreciate all the hard work from the Highlands News Sun staff, our sponsors, our guests and the Circle Theatre for allowing us to use the venue for such a memorable event.”
The takeaway from the evening was one of perseverance, inspiration, kindness, empowerment and support for their colleagues.
“Women in Business is my favorite (event),” said Erica White, event coordinator and real estate account representative for the Highlands News-Sun. “After two years of not being able to have the event, it was wonderful seeing all of these hard-working women come together and uplift one another. Each speaker left a special message that I will keep forever.”
When the evening wound down, each woman received a long stemmed red rose from Hobby Hill Florist, as well as goodies from AdventHealth and Highlands News-Sun.