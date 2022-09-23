SEBRING – The women were shining like diamonds at the Highlands News-Sun 2022 Women in Business award night against the backdrop of the beautiful Circle Theatre on Tuesday evening, much like the diamond theme of the night. Businesswomen from the three municipalities represented the strength of their gender in just about every industry in the county.

The annual Women in Business awards event started in 2017. Tuesday’s celebration was the first to be held in person since the pandemic. The women seemed to enjoy themselves as they mingled with acquaintances and met new friends before the ceremony began.

