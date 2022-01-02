SEBRING — The former women’s club building is being considered as a possible civic center location with the Community Redevelopment Agency’s waterfront redevelopment plans doing away with the Jack Stroup Civic Center.
At the Dec. 14 joint CRA Board/City Council meeting there was a mention that the former women’s club building at 4260 Lakeview Drive, near Veterans Beach, was being considered as a possible civic center location.
At that meeting, most CRA Board and councilmembers stressed the need for a civic center in the city with the waterfront redesign plan calling for major changes to the city-owned property at City Pier Beach on Lake Jackson.
The City of Sebring, which purchased the women’s club property in May 2019, had been seeking proposals from organizations and entities that would be interested in using the structure.
But, the city is waiting on pursuing any agreements on the property now that it is being considered as a civic center site, according to City Administrator Scott Noethlich.
There has been some interest from groups, but “it has not been put out for formal rental, partially because of the thought it may be our next civic center,” he said.
The former women’s club building needs some maintenance and renovation for public use, so any group that would want to use it would likely have to share in the cost of the necessary work on the building, Noethlich said.
There had been discussion before the joint CRA/council meeting on utilizing the women’s club building as a civic center, he said.
“We have not made a formal move toward renovating or making the decision to renovate the women’s club as a civic center – yet,” Noethlich said.
The City Council would likely prefer a civic center in the downtown, but if the current civic center no longer existed, the women’s club will probably be a primary location for consideration, he said.
When the city acquired the women’s club property, there was some discussion on utilizing it as a secondary civic center, Notherlich added.
According to the Highlands County Property Appraiser’s website, the Jack Stroup Civic Center has an effective area of 7,284 square feet and the former women’s club building has an effective area of 4,952 square feet, which is 68% of the size of the Jack Stroup Civic Center.
The CRA has explored purchasing the former Barnett/Bank America building, on South Ridgewood Drive, to create the Sebring Culture Center. The building currently houses an antique mall.
In August, the CRA’s preliminary plan was to have the Highlands Art League, Sebring Historical Society and the Hall of Fame from Sebring International Raceway on the ground floor of the former bank building and utilize the second floor as a civic center.