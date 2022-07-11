SEBRING — A man who was shot in the thigh by the man he tried to rob got 10 years in state prison Wednesday. He will serve five years probation after he gets out.
Marquise Wooden, 24, pled no contest to attempted armed robbery, aggravated battery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and violating a risk protection order with a firearm.
The firearm, however, did not belong to Wooden. That doesn’t matter, because Wooden had struggled with another man over the gun, which put it in his possession — at least momentarily.
“(The victim) said my client and two other people tried to rob him of drugs,” said Pete Brewer, who represented Wooden in court Wednesday. “They argued over the gun, the gun went off, and shot my client.”
Here’s how Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies learned of the events that led to Wooden’s latest incarceration.
On Feb. 29, 2020 — Leap Day — a man walked into the emergency room of AdventHealth Sebring with a gunshot wound to the thigh. It was a minute before 10 p.m.
The hospital always notifies law enforcement when a gunshot wound walks through its doors, and the man had a story to tell deputies when they interviewed him.
The injured man, Marquise Wooden, told deputies that he’d been smoking and buying marijuana at a friend’s house when another man came to the house. The newcomer brought a gun with him. Wooden told deputies that he’d asked to see the gun, but the newcomer dropped it, causing it to misfire and hit him in the thigh.
Another man — Demetrius Sullivan — then entered the emergency room with a small injury to his finger that he said was caused by a garbage disposal. Police showed each man a photo of the other and asked the men if they knew each other. They denied it.
EMTs brought a third man, Alexander Spurlock, to Highlands Regional Medical Center after he suffered a head injury while in his apartment. EMTs and deputies who responded to Spurlock’s home found a large bag of marijuana and overturned furniture that indicated a struggle had taken place.
Things began to fall apart for the two injured men at AdventHealth Sebring when Beverly Wooden, Marquise Wooden’s mother, told police that her son and Sullivan knew each other and in fact, had been hanging out during the day together.
After detectives further questioned the two men at AdventHealth, as well as Spurlock at Highlands Regional, they put together the following:
Spurlock was selling marijuana out of his home to people who would come by. Wooden, Sullivan, and a third man came to Spurlock’s home and cornered him, demanding his marijuana. Spurlock pulled a gun, Wooden grabbed it and tried to wrestle it from Spurlock’s hands. The gun went off, hitting Wooden in the thigh. The attackers fled and went their separate ways.
Police say Wooden has a history of public gunplay. In June 2018 he was sentenced to three years in state prison for firing his gun at a community barbecue in Aline McWhite Park in Avon Park. According to witnesses, he was certainly not the only one firing a gun that day. A 5-year-old boy and a young woman sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds, according to police.
A few vehicles sustained bullet holes.
In November 2019, he served 15 days in county jail for domestic violence assault after threatening to kill a woman in her home. The child’s crying woke him up, which caused him to repeatedly threaten to shoot her and/or punch her in the stomach.
In May 2016, he was arrested after police said he kicked a woman in the head while she was on the ground fighting another woman. He was given four months in county jail on a battery conviction.