SEBRING — Woodlawn Elementary School is at the head of the class in getting a new classroom building, but the School Board of Highlands County is still discussing Lake Country Elementary School as the district starts the search for an architect.
The School District’s Capital Projects list shows $2 million budgeted in 2023-24 toward a new classroom wing at Woodlawn Elementary School.
The School Board will vote on approval of the projects list today at its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m.
At a recent board workshop, Facilities Director Frank Brown said he reviewed what the district did in the past when building classrooms, which started with the architect, Keith Hunnicutt, in 1997 and a general contractor, A.D. Morgan, who was brought for the first time in 1998.
Around 2006-07 the district parted ways with Hunnicutt and linked up for the remainder of the projects with the architectural firm Furr & Wagman, he said.
They are creating the paperwork for the request for proposal for an architect, Brown noted.
School Board Chair Donna Howerton said some of the construction management companies may also have architects as part of the firms.
Brown said he would inquire on that.
With the district also interested in a classroom wing at Lake Country Elementary, School Board Member Nicole Radonski asked if the requested design will be job specific for Woodlawn or Lake Country, noting it costs money for the plans.
Brown responded they may be similar to a point, but the exterior of the two schools are different so there will be some differences.
The money is set for Woodlawn, though at one point they weren’t sure where new classrooms were needed first because the student enrollment fluctuated, he said. The board doesn’t have to make that decision for a few months until an architect is hired.
Howerton said they will have to bring the two schools together to discuss it as one school may not realize what the other school is facing.
Also during the workshop, Superintendent Brenda Longshore said Transportation Director Willie Hills noted there is a delay in getting new school buses. It is taking about two years from the time the order is placed until actually getting the buses.
The district is expecting the delivery of 13 buses in July and is planning to order seven more buses soon at a cost of $1.2 million.