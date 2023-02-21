Woodlawn Elementary

The School Board of Highlands County’s Capital Projects list for 2023-24 includes $2 million toward a new classroom wing at Woodlawn Elementary School.

SEBRING — Woodlawn Elementary School is at the head of the class in getting a new classroom building, but the School Board of Highlands County is still discussing Lake Country Elementary School as the district starts the search for an architect.

The School District’s Capital Projects list shows $2 million budgeted in 2023-24 toward a new classroom wing at Woodlawn Elementary School.

