SEBRING — Woodlawn Elementary School’s student Leadership Ambassadors helped a school custodian recently through their monthly World Changer Cafe.
Assistant Principal Jerry Wright explained that the school’s Leadership Ambassadors numbers about 110 third, fourth and fifth graders.
They work in smaller groups as action teams that work on different projects such as beautification and welcoming guests on campus.
The community service team started a monthly project in November called World Changer Cafe.
They use food donations or purchase food to sell meals to school staff members to raise money for a cause that the students vote on. The proceeds from the meal fundraisers are spent on that project/cause.
In November, the students made four Thanksgiving baskets for families in need and in December, the students used the money to make ornaments and cards for those in area nursing homes and assisted living facilities, Wright said.
“In January, a special need arose for the World Change Cafe,” he said. A large portion of a school custodian’s house was damaged by fire.
Since it was a special cause they decided to extend the World Changer Cafe to the District Office, Wright said, with the prepared meals delivered there.
About 145 meals were sold during the effort with about $675 in proceeds going to the custodian.
Wright explained how the effort got a big assist from the Sebring Firemen.
One of the school’s student ambassadors, a fifth-grader whose dad is a member of the Firemen, volunteered the group to provide the chicken.
Wright checked with the dad who gladly offered to help.
The student usually helps his dad during the Firemen cooking benefits and this time was no different, Wright said. The student helped cook the chicken before he went to school on Friday.
The fifth grade ambassadors assembled the meals in to-go containers with chicken, baked beans, chips, dessert and a drink.