LAKE PLACID — Last weekend’s Woofstock pet adoption event was a huge success. Just ask the cats, they’ll tell you. Many dogs and cats went home to forever homes, while others were able to be placed in foster homes.
Woofstock took place Saturday in Stuart Park and was presented by PAWsitive Effects. The event was a replacement for Barktoberfest 2022, which had to be changed because of Hurricane Ian.
Steve and Gini Shevick are co-founders of PAWsitive Effects and created the non-profit to aid local animal shelters and rescues. The organization brought together eight shelters in Highlands and Hardee counties. Financial and food donations were split between the rescues.
The rescues brought their adoptable pets, hoping to find homes for them. Before the event officially begat at 10 a.m., several pets were already “pre-adopted”.
PAWsitive Effects co-founder Gini Shevick said there were still adoption applications being approved and donations being sent in. There were 26 dogs that left with their new owners Saturday and another 18 whose applications were pending approval. As of Tuesday, 34 dogs were adopted as a direct result of Woofstock. Another six applications were pending. In total, six cats were adopted and were in the laps of their new humans before the night was out.
In addition to adoptions, two cats found laps to curl up in in foster homes. It is hoped all the homeless animals will eventually find their permanent homes soon. Applications and donations are still being processed.
“Adoptions are the number one priority of ours,” Gini said.
She also said she and her husband are very grateful for the monetary donations but for them it’s all about the adoptions.
“Even if there was just one adoption, the event would be worth it,” Gini said.
While pet adoptions were at the heart of the day, simply having fun with your animal was a big part of the day. Woofstock guests took advantage of the chamber of commerce weather and walked their dogs. The pet fun continued with photo ops for all. Vendors had all manner of pet themed merchandise for pets and their owners from human jewelry and pet clothing to leashes and collars with bling.
Aubre McNally and Teri Dosil and Lt. Clay Kinslow with Highlands County Animal Services spent much of the day microchipping new pets and those that weren’t chipped yet. In all, 29 pets were chipped and will have a better chance at being reunited if the pet gets lost. Pups got their paws pampered with nail trimming.
Those who were too young or not quite ready to finalize an adoption of a real pet could “adopt” a plush pet. The plush pets have no need for house breaking and are very hypoallergenic.
It was truly a family-friendly day with clowns painting faces, food truck and music from GNr Entertainment. Emcee Ben (Rosen) was in charge of the music and announcements. He announced the winners of the pet costume contest from judge Sue Bastardi. First place went to Ellen Budish with her hippy attired “Nova.”
Two cats, Gus-Gus and Mango, were dressed up as a bee and wearing a shirt and tie, respectively. Their owners said they were adopted at Barktoberfest last year.
PAWsitive Effects had some 25 volunteers. The volunteers were easily spotted with their neon tie-dyed T-shirts. Most volunteers have come back every year to help. One volunteer comes from Nashville, Tennessee every year.
“We work just for the great shirts,” Kathy Freeman joked.
The Shevicks are grateful for everyone who volunteered and set up booths.
“The volunteers gave an entire day to make the event such a success,” Gini said.
Gary Freeman of South Oak Baptist Church was blessing pets. Effie Voltz said she went to Woofstock specifically to get Princess, her rescued, miniature Siberian husky blessed.
“I believe they need to be blessed just like people,” Voltz said. “The more blessings the better.”
Voltz said Princess has indeed been a blessing to her since she adopted her from the Humane Society of Highlands County. She is a believer in the power of adoption.
A highlight of the day for the Shevicks was the winner of the 50/50 raffle donated her winnings of $530 back to PAWsitive Effects to do more for the animals. The couple have no idea who the woman was but they are very grateful.
Barktoberfest 2023 is slated for Oct. 7.