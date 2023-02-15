LAKE PLACID — Last weekend’s Woofstock pet adoption event was a huge success. Just ask the cats, they’ll tell you. Many dogs and cats went home to forever homes, while others were able to be placed in foster homes.

Woofstock took place Saturday in Stuart Park and was presented by PAWsitive Effects. The event was a replacement for Barktoberfest 2022, which had to be changed because of Hurricane Ian.

