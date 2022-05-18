SEBRING — A chance meeting at a grocery store led to the makings of a songwriting duo with dozens of musical collaborations and a special heartfelt song being playing on a local radio station.
Dating back to his days working as an actor and stuntman in Hollywood, Drew Berman wrote poems that he hoped to turn into songs someday and that someday got its start two years ago.
As a cashier at the south Sebring Publix, Berman said he likes to brighten the customers’ day with a friendly comment. One day he noticed a fellow with a T-shirt that appeared to read “master guitar player.”
Hugh Liddle was wearing the T-shirt that was from a “guitar mastery course.”
They chatted for a bit with Liddle saying he plays country music and Berman sharing that he writes country song lyrics.
Liddle asked Berman to bring in a song lyric and he would have a go in creating a melody for it.
Berman didn’t think Liddle was serious, but went ahead and brought in his song to work in the event he would see Liddle again at Publix.
Liddle came back, got the copy of the lyrics and completed the song, “I’ll Always Be Your Cowboy.”
Upon hearing it the first time, Berman said, “I had a little tear in my eye, I was so touched by everything that happened.”
Liddle asked Berman if he had any more lyrics and now, in two years, they have collaborated on about 40 songs.
That first song was also the first song they had professionally produced and recorded in Nashville. It is now featured on WWOJ — 99.1 FM.
Berman wrote “I’ll Always Be Your Cowboy,” as a remembrance of his wife, J’Len, who passed away five years ago from cancer. He showed the lyrics to other people, but nobody took an interest to create the music for it until Liddle.
“Hugh comes in with some great ideas,” Berman said. “When I write something he tweaks it to make it more of a song.”
They meet twice a week to go over the songs and the parts that each other comes up with.
Liddle shared his introduction to making music at an early age.
Soon after learning some basic chords on guitar, Liddle was playing in bands as a high school sophomore. He then played in many bands over the years and sang in a couple of acapella vocal groups.
“From the time I was a little kid, in the church my parents belonged to, they sang acapella music, so I learned to sing parts very early on,” Little said. “So I sing all the parts on the demos that I do.”
In the late 1960s to the early 1980s, Berman was a stuntman and actor in Hollywood.
“I did about six feature films and ‘General Hospital,’” in a small recurring role, he said. The feature films he worked in included: “The Mechanic” featuring Charles Bronson, “Busting” featuring Elliot Gould and “The Valley of the Dolls,” which had a large all-star cast.
He had acting parts with one to five lines of dialogue in episodic TV shows such as “Barretta,” “Police Woman,” and “Hill Street Blues.”
Berman called it a great life there where he was writing poems, but didn’t have a chance to follow through with the music.
For family reasons, the Bermans relocated to Las Vegas and later moved to Sebring. After living in the city, Sebring was a big, but positive change for Berman.
“There is more music here than I thought,” he said.
Berman and Liddle have another song recorded that they plan to release soon, titled “I’m My Own Man Now.”
Check out the video of “I’ll Always Be Your Cowboy” at: https://youtu.be/IujhGAaDdqQ.