Editor’s note: The following is another part in a series of stories about the various Community Redevelopment Agencies in Highlands County.
AVON PARK — Avon Park’s Community Redevelopment Agency (APCRA) is working with a modest budget of approximately $150,000, which is helping local businesses to remove the blighted conditions that have plagued the historic downtown district for many years.
Main Street from South Delaney Avenue to U.S. 27 is the historic district section of downtown Avon Park. There are 13 historic buildings earmarked for renovations among them, a very important piece of history is The Hotel Jacaranda.
Located in the center of downtown, it offers elegance and a touch of class to Main Street.
The South Florida State College Foundation owns and operates The Hotel Jacaranda, which was built in the 1920s.
Currently, SFSC student athletes who do not live locally are housed at The Hotel Jacaranda, which is also used as an events venue for college and public activities and as a teaching laboratory for SFSC’s Culinary and Hospitality Management students.
“It’s been here my whole life,” Mayor Garrett Anderson said. “It’s a big part of downtown.”
When addressing a community’s blight, safety concerns are at the top of the list. Recently, the APCRA board approved a facade grant for $105,000 that will go towards replacing windows and the stairs for the fire escape of The Hotel Jacaranda.
The Jacaranda rents out space to seven businesses on the ground floor. Each address qualified for the maximum amount of $15,000. Renovations inside the hotel are paid through the SFSC Foundation.
Anderson hopes all the new projects will be an incentive for others to invest in downtown and fill out grant applications.
“Any business within any of our three special districts can apply for a grant up to $5,000,” Anderson said.
A few businesses (eight) along Main Street have received grant money towards replacing old rotting shingles with new roofs, new awnings and paint.
“Repairs to the facade, the outside of a building, we can help fund with a grant,” he said. APCRA approved grant applications for awning and roof repairs to State Farm, the former Depot Restaurant and Dominican Touch. Each awarded $4,951.20. The total cost of repairs, $24,756.
Other improvements were made to grant applicants. Dutcher’s Diner resealed its parking lot for $1,700 and across the parking lot, Allstate did the same for $1,400. Eighteen East Restaurant repainted its building for $2,678 and a roof was replaced at 20 E. Main St., next door to Eighteen East Restaurant, for $3,700.
Besides business owners, APCRA has a provision allowing homeowners living in any of the special districts up to $2,000 for repairs to their property, like broken windows and roof replacement. So far, three applications have been submitted this year by homeowners in the Southside District.
APCRA continues to encourage all homeowners in the district to take advantage of the grants. “It’s not going to cost anything,” Anderson said. “All they have to do is fill out an application.”