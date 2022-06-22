SEBRING — The resurfacing of the Sebring High School track was sidetracked for a time when cracks formed on the asphalt base, but work is resuming.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said the original bid for the track resurfacing work specified a removal of only a quarter-inch because over the years it has had a base of about six inches.
They had to redo that and tear it all up and put a new base down, he said. The new track should be put in sometime this month.
“We had planned to do it last January, but when we found this problem, we had to stop and wait for the end of this track season and then start in June again, so that is why it didn’t get done before,” Averyt explained.
The asphalt was striped and they practiced on that. So they had an asphalt track for this season, but it will be rubberized by the time school starts, he said. It will be just like the Avon Park and Lake Placid high school tracks, which are really nice looking.
The Sebring track was rubberized about 20 years ago, Averyt said. Recently when the base was removed, the asphalt was put down to lay the rubber on top, but then the asphalt started to crack. They didn’t put the rubber on top in fear the rubber would have cracked.
“That is why it is taking so long,” Averyt said.