MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — From the floor, the vaulted ceiling of St. Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral is obscured by layers of scaffolding.
Up 25 feet, workers are chipping off century-old plaster, damaged from years of water leaks, in a steady tapping that reverberates through the nave.
The interim dean, Rev. Gary Meade, hopes by August that the $1.4 million project will be finished. It also includes shoring up the bell tower, patching myriad roof leaks, replastering and painting and ultimately power-washing years of grime from the façade of a building that holds pieces of the city’s soul.
Besides attending to structural issues that have concerned parish leaders for years, the restoration stands as a symbol of the cathedral’s rebirth.
“We’re focused on construction. And by that, I mean not just the reconstruction of the building, but we’re focusing on rebuilding the parish family,” said Meade, 61.
As interim, he has been asked to stay 18-24 months.
“The whole point of my being here is, hopefully, I can be the bridge to the next permanent dean,” he said.
That, in part, means helping the congregation reflect on where it is and what it wants to become.
The restoration, funded by a deceased parishioner, is a large, reassuring piece of the puzzle.
“It’s a great gift,” said Pat Kelly, head of the cathedral council.
Separate expenditures are planned to reconfigure the cathedral’s pipe organ, dismantled and moved during construction, and extend a wrought-iron fence across the front of the cathedral.
“The building has a lot of plaster damage and paint deterioration,” said Carter Hord, architect for the project.
“There is water infiltration from the tower. It’s a gothic revival building, so it has this tower right at the crossing, where the transept crosses a portion of the nave. We’re working on the upper part of the tower.
“The membrane roof that was on the tower was blown off, and the wood underneath that part of the framing was rotten,” he said.
For weeks now, the cathedral at 700 Poplar Ave. has been wrapped in the general contractor’s bunting, a street-level barrier between it and the city it has served for more than 100 years.
“We want to get the word out. We put banners up on the outside of the fencing saying, ‘Yep, we’re open. We’re just fixing some holy holes,’” Meade says.
It is working on restaging the weekly breakfast it has hosted inside cathedral’s walls. Construction has made that impossible.
But as a sign of the unsteadiness, Meade is the fourth interim dean since early 2019, when longtime dean Rev. Andy Andrews left.
In the time, giving dropped precipitously, from nearly $800,000 in 2018 to $432,000 in 2022, when the cathedral operated at a $138,000 deficit.
It has operated in a deficit in four of the past five years, according to financial records. In 2018, expenses exceeded income by $189,464, the largest of the period, shortly before Andrews left.
During the COVID-19 pandemic with a pared-down staff and outreach, it cost more than $500,000 to run the cathedral, the seat of bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of West Tennessee.
“St. Mary’s has never been a wealthy community,” said Melissa Bridgman, a member for nearly two decades. “When our beloved Andy Andrews left, we lost half the parish immediately.”
In the past several years, the cathedral’s status, based on its financial self-sufficiency, was reduced from a parish to a mission church.
To turn the tide, Bridgman said, the council has worked hard to get spending in line.
”We are only doing what we can pay for. We are being creative. … Gary and I are meeting very soon to figure out how, given the constraints of the construction, we can pick that Saturday breakfast up again. We have not done that since the construction began,” she said.
Meade conservatively counts 126 active members, guessing the membership could be at least half as many more.
”I haven’t found them enough yet to put on my list. But it’s always a moving target, trying to figure out who’s a member and who is not,” he said.
Every congregation, Bridgman says, is having trouble getting people back in the worship space after the pandemic.
”There are still people who just got used to staying at home on Sundays,” she said.
That also has affected giving.
Meade arrived Feb. 1, months after the cathedral board halted a search for a permanent dean.
He is not privy to the details.
Kelly, senior warden, said it was better for her not to comment.
The interim dean before Meade, Rev. Jean Vargo, left early last fall. Until Meade arrived, the congregation was served by a number of priests, including Bishop Phoebe Roaf. If a priest was not available on Sunday, communion could not be served.
”The rest of the time, we would just have morning prayer,” Bridgman said.
For more than ten years, Kelly said, the parish knew it had a large restoration project on its hands from the water-weakened structural supports. The dampened plaster and paint have been crumbling in the ceiling and walls for decades.
”The angel dust would sometimes come down on you as you were sitting in the pews,” Kelly said.
It’s hard to express the relief people feel that the restoration is finally being done, Bridgman said.
”If you’ve ever owned a home, you know that if you do not do necessary repairs and maintenance, your house is going to fall down and so much more for a cathedral built of stone and a metal roof.
”There were condensation issues with the duct work and the expensive organ pipes. It’s just all quite a lot,” Bridgman said.
Through the years, the cathedral has earned the status of a community shrine. It was the gathering place for an ecumenical group of clergy supporting the city sanitation workers in 1968.
Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association — or MIFA, the community action agency — was founded at the cathedral after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and incorporated in the cathedral’s crypt.
Long before that, the Episcopal nuns who started St. Mary’s School for Girls were among the martyrs of the yellow fever epidemic in 1878 because they stayed behind to tend the sick.
In his mind, Meade is planning a poignant service in the newly restored nave for Sept. 9, the denomination’s feast day for martyrs, known in the church as Constance and Her Companions.
The small congregation in the meantime is worshiping on Sundays in the Sisters’ Chapel, the small space where the sisters met for church in the yellow fever days. It was built in 1887, a memorial given by Col. Robert Bogardus Snowden, brother of the lone surviving nun, Sister Hughetta, in honor of their mother.
”I think it is important that the community is aware of these kinds of things,” said Hord, the architect. “We have to take care of our churches. They are the rocks in our community. Physically, they are important, and spiritually, they are important.”
He credits the churches in city’s core for the rebirth of Downtown after King’s death.
When everyone else left, he said, “the churches stayed there. They were the anchors that sort of held the city together and allowed it to slowly come back and flourish again.”