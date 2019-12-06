SEBRING — One worker was transported by Emergency Medical Services Thursday afternoon following an industrial accident at Sebring Septic Tank & Precast Co.
The call on the police scanner stated a worker was injured in an explosion at the septic tank business at 8037 Associate Blvd., Sebring just off U.S. 98.
Along with Emergency Medical Services, emergency responders to the scene included the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, DeSoto City Volunteer Fire Department and Highlands County Fire Rescue.
Highland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lars Kirketard said there was an industrial accident with one person being transported.
“He appeared to be doing OK,” Kirketard said. “He was conscious and was answering questions and was transported to the hospital.”
The deputy said he could not provide details about what the worker was doing when he was injured or any information on the injuries.
From the exterior, there appeared to be no apparent damage to building from the accident.