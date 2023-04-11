TALLAHASSEE — Workers’ compensation insurance companies have gone to an appeals court after an administrative law judge last month backed a state proposal that would set payment amounts for inpatient care at hospitals. Normandy Insurance Co., Zenith Insurance Co., Bridgefield Employers Insurance Co., Bridgefield Casualty Insurance Co., BusinessFirst Insurance Co. and RetailFirst Insurance Co. filed notices last week of taking the dispute to the 1st District Court of Appeal.

The insurers have argued that a proposed rule issued last year by the Department of Financial Services’ Division of Workers’ Compensation was invalid. The case centers, at least in part, on what are known as “maximum reimbursement allowances,” or MRAs, that help determine how much workers’ compensation insurers pay to hospitals for inpatient care.

