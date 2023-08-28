TALLAHASSEE — Florida businesses could see a big cut in workers’ compensation insurance rates in 2024. The National Council on Compensation Insurance, which makes rate filings for workers’ compensation carriers, has proposed an overall 15.1% rate decrease that would take effect Jan. 1, according to information released Friday. The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation will review the proposal before making a final decision on rates.

The proposal, filed Thursday, would continue a series of years with lower workers’ compensation rates. Regulators approved an overall 8.4% decrease that took effect this year.

Recommended for you