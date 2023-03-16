Amusement Ride Death

Work crews assemble the cranes that will be used to dismantle the Orlando FreeFall at ICON Park, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in Orlando, Fla. Almost a year after Tyre Sampson, a Missouri teen fell to his death, the 400-foot (122 meter) amusement ride was being dismantled this week in central Florida’s tourism corridor.

 RICARDO RAMIREZ BUXEDA/ORLANDO SENTINEL via AP

ORLANDO (AP) — Almost a year after a Missouri teen fell to his death, a 400-foot (122 meter) amusement ride was being dismantled this week in central Florida’s tourism corridor.

A gigantic crane hovered Wednesday beside the towering ride in Orlando’s International Drive tourism district where 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell in March 2022. A fence encircled the ride and blocked off parts of the nearby sidewalk and road. The ride’s dismantling was expected to take several days.

