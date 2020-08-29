SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will have a workshop at 4 p.m., Sept. 8, to review and discuss the district’s Return to Athletics Plan.
At its Aug. 19 special meeting, the School Board approved the district’s sports task force recommendation to start practices on Monday, Aug. 31.
In her monthly update, Superintendent Brenda Longshore said one big step in moving forward during the pandemic is the reopening of fall sports and extracurricular activities.
Practice for cheerleading, school sports and band begins Monday, she said. Competition start dates vary by the sport.
Bowling, cross country, golf, swimming and volleyball may begin competitions on Sept. 12.
Varsity football will begin competing on Sept. 18 and junior varsity football will begin on Sept. 24, Longshore said.
The athletic task force meets regularly and has developed procedures relating to practices and competitions, she said. Their recommendations will be presented to the School Board on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The board workshop is at 4 p.m. with the school board meeting at 5:30 p.m.
The public is welcome to come to both meetings in the boardroom at the district office, Longshore said.
School Board Member Isaac Durrance said he wants to make sure the district has done its due diligence to offer the highest safety possible.
He is looking forward to seeing the recommendations of the athletic task force.
“I know our community and our kids are certainly excited about the opportunity to play as long as we are doing it in the safest way possible,” Durrance said.
School Board Member Bill Brantley said safety is the first priority and then getting the kids back on the field for participation in sports.
The decisions to be considered in the Return to Athletics Plan include: the capacity for spectators, masks (if they will be required), temperature checks, social distancing of athletes, seating design for spectators, packaged food at concessions, seating for transportation and locker rooms.
The Florida High School Athletic Association’s Board of Directors voted Aug. 14 to allow member schools to begin fall sports on Aug. 24.
The Highlands County District decided to start sports practices a week later for more time to see how things go at the start of school year.
According to the option approved by the State Athletic Board, schools would not have a minimum contest limit to be eligible for State Series play and that schools may opt out of the State Series by Sept. 18 with the ability to form their own regional schedule upon approval from the FHSAA.
The Board also voted to require all coaches to view the National Federation of State High School Associations’ course “COVID-19 for Coaches and Administrators” and to make a COVID waiver form available to schools.