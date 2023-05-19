Japan G7 Summit

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and his wife Yuko arrive at Hiroshima airport for the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, western Japan, Thursday, May 18, 2023.

 KYODO NEWS via AP

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — World leaders landed Thursday for a Group of Seven meeting in Hiroshima, the site of the world’s first atomic bomb attack, with Russia’s war in Ukraine expected to be high on the agenda.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida kicked off his summit diplomacy by meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden after his arrival at a nearby military base. He was due to hold talks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a bit later in the day, before the three-day gathering of leaders of the world’s wealthy democracies opens on Friday.

Recommended for you