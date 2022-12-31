Argentina Wcup Soccer

Argentine soccer fans crowd a highway for a homecoming parade for the Argentine soccer team that won the World Cup tournament in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 20, 2022.

 GUSTAVO GARELLO/AP PHOTO

The world population is projected to be 7.9 billion people on New Year’s Day 2023, with 73.7 million people added since New Year’s Day 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday.

That marks a 0.9% increase in the world population over the past year. During January 2023, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, the Census Bureau said.

