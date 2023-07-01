TALLAHASSEE — The use of artificial intelligence to generate images, text and voices has the potential for “muddying the waters” in political campaigning and deepening mistrust among voters, according to communications experts.

Generative artificial intelligence, or AI, allows users to input prompts resulting in generated content that can depict just about anything the user desires. With the 2024 election looming next November, experts in political communications are bracing for AI-generated images to start showing up much more frequently in campaign ads.

