SEBRING — An Avon Park teen who allegedly fired into an occupied vehicle in June has been arrested in Ocean County, New Jersey.
Elijah James Worsley will be extradited to Highlands County to face four attempted murder charges and other crimes, the U.S. Marshal’s Service said.
At 9:15 p.m. on June 20, Worsley, 18, allegedly approached a car containing four people at the corner of Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue in Avon Park. Prosecutors say he tried to start a fight, but failing that, pulled a handgun and fired repeatedly through the rear passenger window.
The 16-year-old victim was hit twice and the 21-year-old was hit three times. Both survived their injuries.
However, Ocean County Corrections records show that U.S. Marshals arrested Worsley on Wednesday on a “murder/criminal homicide” charge. An Ocean County Jail official and the Ocean County Clerk’s Office confirmed the murder charge.
There is an apparent typographical error in New Jersey; Highlands County prosecutors aren’t charging him with murder, but with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of firing a weapon in public; one count of firing a weapon into a vehicle; burglary with assault or battery, criminal mischief and improper exhibition of a firearm, Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz said.
The Highlands News-Sun has reached out to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for clarification on the charges.