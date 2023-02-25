Russia Ukraine War Global Reaction

461 paper angels hang from the roof of the cathedral, one for each child that has died in the past year according to the official statistics, ahead of an ecumenical prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London, Britain, to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday.

 YUI MOK/PA via AP

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A wrecked Russian tank put on display in Berlin, a bloody cake with a skull on top of it left in a Belgrade street and Ukraine’s yellow-and-blue flag held aloft in the sizzling Bangkok sun were among the memorials, stunts and ceremonies held across the world Friday to mark the anniversary of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor.

The rusting T-72 tank was placed outside the prominent Russian Embassy building on the German capital’s Unter den Linden boulevard.

