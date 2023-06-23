Joe Wright

Joe Wright at the May 3 meeting of the South Florida State College District Board of Trustees. Wright has since departed from the Board.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

When the South Florida State College presidential search was sidetracked by Gov. Ron DeSantis, then-SFSC Board of Trustees Member Joe Wright voiced his displeasure of the outside influence on the important process of choosing the appropriate leader for the college.

Wright had missed a few of the recent meetings of the Board of Trustees due to a preplanned vacation and choosing not to be present June 7 when the Trustees announced Fred Hawkins, Jr. as the next president.

