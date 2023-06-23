When the South Florida State College presidential search was sidetracked by Gov. Ron DeSantis, then-SFSC Board of Trustees Member Joe Wright voiced his displeasure of the outside influence on the important process of choosing the appropriate leader for the college.
Wright had missed a few of the recent meetings of the Board of Trustees due to a preplanned vacation and choosing not to be present June 7 when the Trustees announced Fred Hawkins, Jr. as the next president.
Wright was not present at Wednesday’s regular meeting of the Board of Trustees when the Board and Hawkins (by phone) came to an agreement on Hawkins’ employment contract.
Highlands News-Sun was informed that Wright had allowed his term on the Board to expire and chose not to continue on the Board. The expiration of his term was May 31.
The other members of the Board of Trustees are also up for reappointment.
Wright said Thursday his term expired and he sent a letter to the college about his departure from the Board.
“I didn’t want to say anything publicly to get the ire of the Governor or anything like that,” he said. “It is just my term expired and it was time for me to just gracefully walk away and that is what I did.”
Wright was appointed to the Board in 2011 by then Gov. Rick Scott. He was reappointed by Scott and then reappointed by DeSantis.
Before all this presidential “search stuff, I was debating whether to reapply or not and I actually started that process. I have recently retired,” Wright said. “This is just a good opportunity for me to gracefully walk away.
“I wish everybody the best, but I just didn’t like how it came down so it was time for me to retire.”
Wright’s community service has included serving on the Avon Park City Council from 2006 to 2009.