SEBRING — West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department will be firing up their grills for their 48th Annual Chicken BBQ from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
Preparation for the barbecue will kick off Friday night with the first chickens thrown on the grill in the wee hours of the morning Saturday. The local volunteer firefighters will be cooking the birds for the meal while the auxiliary unit will serve it up that day.
The meal will be cooked and served at Station 9, 2300 Longview Court, Sebring, off the Sebring Parkway. The meal will consist of half chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, roll and coffee or tea. Desserts, made by the auxiliary unit, will be sold separately to raise additional funds. The barbecue helps provide additional funds for the fire station
Tickets are $10 if purchased in advance from a member, calling 863-386-6052, or go to https://www.eventbrite.com/.../48-th-annual-west-sebring. Tickets can be purchased at the event but the cost will be $15 at the door. People can pick up their order to go or dine in at the station.