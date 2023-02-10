SEBRING — West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department will be firing up their grills for their 48th Annual Chicken BBQ from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

Preparation for the barbecue will kick off Friday night with the first chickens thrown on the grill in the wee hours of the morning Saturday. The local volunteer firefighters will be cooking the birds for the meal while the auxiliary unit will serve it up that day.

