SEBRING — Zephen Xaver’s lawyer wants to postpone his trial beyond May 2.
Citing medical issues, defense attorney Jane Allie McNeill informed the court on Jan. 19 that she won’t be ready by the trial date.
“Because of a personal medical issue, [McNeill is] not able to try the case in May or do what is necessary to prepare the case for trial,” McNeill wrote in her motion to postpone. McNeill and prosecutors – who oppose postponement – will argue the motion at 8:30 a.m. today.
Families and friends of the five women slain in SunTrust Bank on Jan. 23, 2019, did not like hearing the news.
“It’s a simple case,” said Allen Cook, whose sister-in-law, Debra Cook, was among five women shot to death in the bank’s lobby. “The entire thing was recorded on video. This trial should be over with.”
“No justification can be made for a delay in this trial,” said Sebring resident Elizabeth Polivchak, who remembers the day she got a call that shots had been fired in the bank. “Why isn’t someone speaking to the public defender’s office and pushing them to give some answers?”
McNeill is a veteran lawyer who defended John Jonchuk, accused of throwing his 5-year-old daughter off the Sunshine Skyway. A jury found Jonchuk guilty. She told Estrada at a December hearing that she might need more time to prepare her case. She said that airlines canceled flights during COVID-19, which prevented her from traveling to Xaver’s home state to research her client. She also has not named a second chair who is helping her. Jayde Coleman, another assistant public defender in her office, is trying Joseph Ables for the shooting death of William Gentry Jr. in Lake Placid in 2018. Prosecutors are seeking death in that case, too.
Xaver’s isn’t the only case McNeill is working. As they prepare for their capital trials, McNeill and Coleman are preparing defenses in other murder cases in Hardee, Highlands and Polk counties.
McNeill’s request to postpone the trial did not surprise R. Paul Wallace, the retired prosecutor hired to try Xaver’s case.
Death penalty prosecutors had already expressed concern about the pace of Public Defender Howard “Rex” Dimmig’s handling of the case. Dimmig oversees McNeill and other assistant public defenders in a three-county area. Dimmig and his staff are barred from commenting on cases.
Why isn’t someone speaking to the Public Defenders office and pushing them to give some answers? They have had several mental health professionals examine Xaver.
During an October court hearing, more than 33 months after the crime, prosecutors expressed concern that Xaver’s defense attorneys hadn’t yet scheduled and completed depositions or filed pro-forma anti-death penalty motions. They asked Circuit Court Judge Estrada to set deadlines for McNeill to take depositions and for filing death penalty and evidentiary motions. Prosecutors also asked Estrada to order the defense to hand over Xaver’s mental health records by a certain date. The judge denied the request.
McNeill has yet to hand over the psychiatric evaluations, even after a half-dozen psychiatrists visited Xaver in jail. Nor has she announced whether she will use insanity as a defense, another point of contention for prosecutors.
During the October hearing, Wallace predicted defense attorneys were “holding and waiting until we get closer to trial to raise issues. That is what the state is trying to prevent, your honor.”
Since Jan. 23, 2019, when Xaver inexplicably shot five women in cold blood in SunTrust Bank and confessed to dispatchers that he had done so, three public defenders have filed motions and appeared in court during Xaver hearings: On Feb. 6, 2019, Nathan Mills was his lawyer. Two weeks later, on Feb. 20, Blair Allen was assigned to the case. Then, in June 2019, McNeill was assigned to the case.
Since then, all three lawyers have filed motions and other trial paperwork in the case.
The 10th Judicial Circuit’s State Attorney’s Office in Bartow handles death-penalty prosecutions. Dimmig’s 10th Judicial Circuit’s Public Defender’s Office in Bartow defends death-penalty defendants.
Reassigning lawyers is not unique in either Dimmig’s understaffed office, or in the Highlands County courtroom where the Office of Civil Conflict and Resolution must take cases when conflict of interest concerns require lawyers to remove themselves from cases.
Wallace, the veteran prosecutor seeking to have Xaver executed, will argue today that McNeill’s fellow assistant public defenders can perform the work she can’t. For instance, Mills is also death-penalty certified.
“Paul Wallace’s motion against postponing the trial states our position well,” Assistant Prosecutor John Kromholz said Wednesday. “The prosecution has emphasized at every court appearance since the trial date was issued that the defense should be prepared to try this case in May.”
The May 2022 trial date was set on Dec. 15, 2020, at the time 17 months into the future.
“The trial date gave more than sufficient notice to public defender Dimmig to have his office properly prepare for the trial,” Wallace argues in his motion to deny postponement.
The families of the victims should see justice sooner than later, Wallace argues.
“The relatives of each of the five women killed by the defendant, the various law enforcement agencies who investigated the killings, the members of the community … and the state deserve to have this case tried and brought to completion without further delay,” his motion states.