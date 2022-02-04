SEBRING – A judge on Friday agreed to postpone the May 2 start date of Zephen Xaver’s death-penalty trial, but he ordered the trial be started “before the end of the year, period.”
Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill, citing health reasons, informed Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada in a Jan. 19 filing that she would not be ready by May 2. She was in court Friday to formally request the postponement, but prosecutors also were there to argue against postponement.
“I do not bring this motion to court lightly or without regard to the interests of everyone involved. As I indicated in my motion, I am not able to do what is necessary to prepare this case for trial in May, nor am I able to try the case in May. The reasons are some personal medical issues …”
Estrada did not ask her to describe her medical issues, citing her privacy.
Her announcement reduced the number of death-penalty certified public defenders in the 10th Judicial Circuit who can try Xaver. Such attorneys are trained in the particular motions and court procedures that capital cases require.
The law enforcement community came out in force to support the prosecution team and survivors.
Executive officers and detectives with the Sebring Police Department and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office sat in the courtroom with victim families of the 2019 SunTrust Bank shooting. McNeill’s boss – 10th Judicial Circuit Public Defender Howard “Rex” Dimmig – and the 10th Circuit’s chief prosecutor, State Attorney Brian Haas joined veteran prosecutor R. Paul Williams, Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz, and Assistant State Attorney Bonde Johnson in the courtroom.
Wallace, the lead prosecutor whose goal it is to convict and execute Xaver for the murder of five women in the Sebring bank, argued that Dimmig could assign his other public defender, Peter Mills, to replace her at trial. Mills, who is certified to represent defendants facing possible execution, has already worked in Xaver’s behalf, Wallace told Estrada.
“If she cannot try the case, they can simply put somebody else on the case (who can). Mr. Mills was very much involved in the case, he was setting and taking depositions, a significant number of depositions,” Wallace said.
The problem, Dimmig said, Mills is married to McNeill, and if he runs the trial in her absence, he could expose her with COVID-19, which her medical condition could exacerbate.
“They share residence in … Polk County,” Dimmig told Estrada. “If Mr. Mills makes a simile exposure, it creates the same problem for Ms. McNeill. Mr. Mills, who has his own medical issues, can’t be at counsel either. Not without placing the same risks on his wife. Without the two of them, there is no one else in the Public Defender’s Office ….”
Dimmig addressed victim family members tired of waiting for justice for their loved ones.
“Certainly understanding of the difficulties, the emotional trauma that this case has caused to all the surviving family members and loved ones of the deceased, we are not seeking this continuance in order to delay the trial or prolong their particular suffering,” Dimmig told Estrada.
Wallace also had a message from the survivors. “The loved ones of the deceased are in agreement with us,” he told Estrada. “They would like the court to deny this motion. They are very interested that this case goes to trial as scheduled on May 2.”
Xaver, 21 at the time of the crime, entered the bank around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2019 with a 9mm pistol and wearing a flak jacket. One employee exited the bank and called police, while Xaver first gathered the five victims in a line. He then ordered them to lie on their stomachs, and shot them one at a time, his arrest affidavit states.
The victims are: newlywed Cynthia Watson; mother-of-two Marisol Lopez; mother-of-three Jessica Montague; grandmother Debra Cook, and mother-of-seven, Ana Piñon-Williams.
All seven of Williams’ children were present in court Friday. They expressed frustration that the trial has yet to start more than three years after the crime that took their mother.
“It’s kind of ridiculous that it’s been this long and they haven’t done … it’s been three years, they’ve got to get it together,” said Alexis, Williams’ stepdaughter.
A friend of the Williams family, who attended the court hearing Friday, agreed.
“Highlands County needs to come out and vote for some qualified public defenders,” said Christina Santabenez, a close friend of the family.
McNeill is not new to controversial murder trials; she defended John Jonchuk, charged in 2015 with first degree murder after he dropped his 5-year-old daughter off the Sunshine Skyway. McNeill, at that time with the Sixth Judicial Circuit Public Defender’s Office in Clearwater, was in court defending Jonchuk during the April 2019 trial. Jonchuk was arrested Jan. 8, 2015. His trial started March 15, 2019, four years and three months later.
On June 7, 2019, Dimmig appointed her lead counsel to defend Xaver.
Estrada noted during Friday’s hearing that McNeill and other defense lawyers have completed a lot of depositions; McNeill also filed more than a dozen pre-trial motions in the late fall after Estrada set deadlines agreed to by McNeill and Wallace. She has deposed dozens of law enforcement and other witnesses between November and January, too.
Highlands prosecutors, however, argue that Xaver’s lawyers haven’t yet said they will rely on an insanity defense, even after six mental health experts have interviewed the 24-year-old. Nor has McNeill given prosecutors Xaver’s mental health records, Wallace argued.
Dimmig and Wallace will return on March 25 and argue Xaver motions. That’s when Estrada will set the case for trial, which he wants to occur before the end of the year.
“You are all going to tell me where we’re going to try this case before the end of the year, period,” Estrada told the lawyers. “That will give enough time to make sure every and all medical situations are under control.”