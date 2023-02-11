SEBRING — A judge set Jan. 16, 2024, for the start of Zephen Xaver’s six-week capital murder trial. The decision came during a pretrial hearing Feb. 1.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden and trial lawyers also mapped out a timeline for the trial, for which the judge is expected to summon around 1,000 potential jurors.
Xaver is charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the slaying of five local women – Debra Cook, Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, Ana Pinon-Williams, Cynthia Watson – at the former SunTrust MidTown Branch in 2019. He faces the death penalty if convicted.
Death penalty trials have two parts: The guilt or innocence phase, followed by the penalty phase. During the first phase, the jury weighs the evidence and determines guilt or innocence. During the penalty phase, the jury hears arguments on whether the convicted individual should be given life in prison or the death penalty. There will be a two-week break between the guilt phase and the punishment phase to give lawyers time to prepare their penalty arguments.
One thousand potential jurors
Cowden told Prosecutor Paul A. Wallace and Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill last week that she expects to summon up to 1,000 potential jurors and stagger their appearance from Tuesday, Jan. 16, through Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. That following Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, will be the fifth anniversary of the slayings.
Cowden plans to call so many potential jurors because only about 25% respond to jury summonses in Highlands County. With 1,000 summonses, she told lawyers, she hopes between 250 to 300 prospective jurors will show up for jury selection.
Jury selection is expected to take at least two weeks. That’s because prosecutors and defense lawyers go through a lengthy process of “death certifying” jurors. Jury selection is a win/lose proposition for either side, so they will take great care when picking a dozen jurors and several alternates. Through a series of questions, lawyers seek to eliminate from the jury anyone who would under no circumstance either consider a penalty of death or life without parole. To qualify, potential jurors must declare to prosecutors that they are willing to impose the death penalty. They are not required to do so, but must be willing to do so if the evidence points to it.
Prosecution, defense could take a week each
Once the jury is selected, Wallace and assistant state attorneys Bonde Johnson and John Kromholz will take about a week to state their case, putting on witnesses who saw Xaver inside the bank through the bank’s locked doors; law enforcement officers who responded to the scene; and likely play the bank security video that captured the crime. Wallace could also play Xaver’s interrogation by Sebring Police Detective Sgt. Jeff Reinhart and Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Roger St. Laurent for the jury.
McNeill told Cowden during a recent hearing that she will also take about a week to present her client’s defense. She has her witnesses too, including law enforcement, Xaver family members, and other witnesses. She can also cross-examine prosecution witnesses, as the prosecution can do with her witnesses. It is also still possible that McNeal will deploy an insanity defense, though the hour is getting late. Cowden warned her last week that the judge can deny her use of the defense if it comes too late.
Jurors deliberate his fate
After both sides rest, the jurors will retire and begin deliberating Xaver’s fate. Once they arrive at a verdict, they will be brought into the courtroom where the clerk – or the judge – will read the jury’s decision.
If he’s found guilty, the jury will be excused for two weeks to give both sides time to prepare their arguments and exhibits for the punishment phase. McNeill told Cowden she may need time to ensure Xaver’s family members can be present for the punishment phase arguments. To ensure the jury is not swayed by emotional testimony, prosecutors have agreed to read victim impact statements from the Cook, Lopez, Montague, Pinon-Williams, and Watson families.
The jury will again retire to debate Xaver’s fate. It takes a unanimous jury to recommend death in Florida; any fewer and it will mean life in prison.
It will be up to Cowden to accept their recommendation. Florida is one of three states that allow a judge to disregard a sentencing jury’s recommendation in favor of life. She may not sentence him to death if the jury recommends life.
New trial date
As for the new trial date, the court agreed to the continuance after Xaver’s lawyer privately told Cowden that she could not be ready until late 2023. It is the second time McNeill has obtained a continuance; the court agreed to continue the original May 2, 2022, start date after McNeill cited health reasons a year ago.
Tenth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Brian Haas expressed disappointment in the decision to continue the trial a second time.
“For years, my prosecutors have attempted to schedule the trial in this case,” Haas told the Highlands News-Sun. “I am very frustrated that the victims’ families and our community have had to wait so long for justice. We will continue to work everyday to obtain justice in this case.”