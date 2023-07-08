China US

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, speaks as Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, listens during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Friday.

 MARK SCHIEFELBEIN/AP PHOTO, POOL

BEIJING (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen appealed to China’s No. 2 leader not to let frustration over U.S. curbs on access to processor chips and other technology disrupt economic cooperation during a visit Friday aimed at improving strained relations.

Meeting with Premier Li Qiang, Yellen said Washington and Beijing have a duty to cooperate on issues that affect the world. She appealed for “regular channels of communication” at a time when relations are at their lowest in decades due to disputes over technology, security and other irritants.

