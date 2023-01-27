Yellen South Africa

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, listens as South Africa’s Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana makes his opening remarks during their meeting at the National Treasury in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, part of her South Africa visit. AYellen is on a 10-day tour of Africa, part of a push by the Biden administration to engage more with the world’s second-largest continent.

 THEMBA HADEBE/AP PHOTO

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed South Africa’s transition from its heavy reliance on coal to greener energy sources during talks with the country’s finance minister Thursday.

Yellen made brief remarks to reporters ahead of a meeting with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in Pretoria but avoided mention of South Africa’s recent decision to take part in joint navy drills with Russia and China off its east coast next month.

