Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens as she testifies during a House Ways and Means committee hearing on President Joe Biden's fiscal year 2024 budget request, Friday, March 10, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

 MARIAM ZUHAIB/AP PHOTO

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that the federal government would not bail out Silicon Valley Bank, but is working to help depositors who are concerned about their money.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insures deposits up to $250,000, but many of the companies and wealthy people who used the bank — known for its relationships with technology startups and venture capital — had more than that amount in their account. There are fears that some workers across the country won’t receive their paychecks.

