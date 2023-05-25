Yellowstone Bison Calf

A herd of bison grazes in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park on Aug. 3, 2016. Yellowstone National Park officials say they had to kill a newborn bison because its herd wouldn’t take the animal back after a man picked it up. Park officials say in a statement the calf became separated from its mother when the herd crossed the Lamar River in northeastern Yellowstone on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

 MATTHEW BROWN/AP PHOTO, FILE

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials killed a newborn bison because its herd wouldn’t take the animal back after a man picked it up.

The calf became separated from its mother when the herd crossed the Lamar River in northeastern Yellowstone on Saturday. The unidentified man pushed the struggling calf up from the river and onto a roadway, park officials said in a statement Tuesday.

