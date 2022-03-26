SEBRING — Things got dicey outside the courtroom Monday between the family of Joshua Hickey and one of the men charged in his killing.
Mikevious Young, who was in the courthouse to be sentenced as an accessory after the fact in the January 2020 slaying, ran into irate members of the Hickey family in the hallway outside the courtroom. A small phalanx of Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies then escorted Young into the courtroom.
Young then stood before Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada as his lawyer, Rainer Wayne Richter, stood with him. Richter told Estrada he wanted to postpone sentencing. The reason: Johan Wendon Holder – who state investigators believe fired the fatal shots into Hickey – had earlier that day withdrawn his Feb. 7 guilty plea in the same courtroom. Estrada had postponed Holder’s sentencing until April 14. He agreed to postpone Young’s hearing until April 25.
As he ended Young’s hearing, Estrada warned attendees to keep their emotions in check when the case resumes in April.
“For the record, the victim’s family has been in the courtroom for both defendants,” Estrada said. “One other thing I want to put on the record and I want to ask everyone to listen very carefully, I understand emotions are running very high. When we start to do and say things that are getting back to the court (and now we have a number of deputies in the courtroom), we don’t want to create any problems that don’t need to be created.”
He urged observers to stay calm or view the proceedings online next month.
“So, if you don’t think you can maintain the proper decorum even in the hallways, you are more than welcome to attend the proceedings online,” he said. “I don’t want anyone to do or say anything out there that can cause problems.”